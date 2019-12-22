Manchester City 'dominated' Leicester City: Kevin De Bruyne after victory

After securing a 3-1 win over Leicester City, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne said they 'dominated the game fully'. "I think it was a really good game. Defensively we had a lot of energy and except one or two chances, I felt we dominated the game fully. We played really well," the club's official website quoted De Bruyne as saying.

During the Premier League clash on Saturday, Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scored the opening goal in the 22nd minute of the match but Riyad Mahrez netted an equaliser just after eight minutes. Manchester City then scored two more goals with the help of Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus' strike. De Bruyne said they are mentally very strong.

"I think mentally we're very strong. Today was a really good performance and every game we're going to do our best and play to our best level," he said. (ANI)

