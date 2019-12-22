Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khelo India Youth Games will produce Olympic medals in future: Borgohain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:37 IST
Khelo India Youth Games will produce Olympic medals in future: Borgohain
Image Credit: Flickr

Two-time World Championships bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain said that the Khelo India Youth Games will produce Olympic medallists in the future. Borgohain said the Khelo India Youth Games, to be held here from January 10 to 22, is an excellent platform for athletes to showcase their talent.

"It's very big for Assam to host the Khelo India Youth Games. It's an honor for the state. There will be a lot of athletes who will win medals at the 2024 Olympics because of the Khelo India Youth Games," said the 22-year-old. "The Khelo India Youth Games is a big tournament. There was no such tournament before. It's a great platform for athletes. No talent can be hidden now. Everyone can showcase their talent. This is a great opportunity for all athletes. The Khelo India Youth Games provides great exposure for upcoming athletes," said Borgohain.

The Assam athlete has won gold at India Open in 2018, a bronze medal each in the 2018 World Championships and 2019 World Championships in the Welterweight category. She clinched bronze in the 2017 Asian Championships as well. Borgohain, who finished at the quarter-finals of the Commonwealth Games last year, is currently preparing to clinch a berth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I am preparing for the Olympic qualification at the moment. I came from a village and started training at an SAI center. I am happy with the way my career has shaped up so far. I want to book a berth in the 2020 Olympics and win a medal for India," said Borgohain. The CEO of the Games Avinash Joshi said the preparations will be finished by December 31.

"We are hoping for all the infrastructure to be ready before the next year commences. We will divide the entire work into seven-eight groups and ensure that all the preparations are carried out simultaneously," said Joshi, who is Principal Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam. Around 6,800 athletes are expected to participate in the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The athletes will take part in 20 sports with lawn ball and cycling being the new additions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cuttack ODI: West Indies set India target of 316

Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollards knocks of 89 and 74 respectively enabled West Indies to set a target of 316 runs in front of India here at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. After being asked to bat first, Windies openers Evin Lewis and S...

Former SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar cremated in Ludhiana

The last rites of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC president Jathedar Avtar Singh Makkar, who passed away on Friday, were performed here on Sunday. The pyre was lit by his son Inderjit Singh Dimple.SAD president Sukhbir S...

Telangana man kills dog over fear of attack on family members

A private bank employee allegedly shot dead his neighbourspet dog using an air gun, at Bapunagar here, fearing it might attack his family members, police said on Sunday. Avinash Karan has been taken into custody, they said. The man killed ...

Adam Driver to host 'Saturday Night Live' in January

Actor Adam Driver is set to return as the host of the late night sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in the new year. Driver, who kicked off the season 44 premiere of SNL in 2018, will serve as the presenter of the shows first episode in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019