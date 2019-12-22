Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Beaten but unbowed, Flamengo eager to build on promising run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 21:56 IST
Soccer-Beaten but unbowed, Flamengo eager to build on promising run

A day after narrowly losing the Club World Cup final to Liverpool, Flamengo is hoping to keep hold of cult figures Jorge Jesus and Gabriel Barbosa so that they can build on their most successful season in almost 40 years. Coach Jesus said their performance in Doha, which ended with the 1-0 extra-time loss, showed that Brazil's best can now compete at the highest level, a bold statement given the financial gulf between Europe and South America.

The next few weeks will be key in deciding whether this year was a one-off or the beginning of a tropical dynasty. "All the conditions are there for Flamengo to continue their hegemony in Brazilian football," Jesus said after Saturday's defeat.

"They are on the right track, but it is not up to me, it's up to the directors to know what steps they are going to take. They're all set." Two of the biggest question marks surround the future of Jesus and talismanic striker Barbosa.

Jesus has turned Flamengo's fortunes around since arriving in June, leading the team to a 29-game unbeaten run on their way to the Serie A and Libertadores titles. The former Benfica and Sporting Lisbon coach told reporters he would only leave Rio if he got an offer from "one of five teams" he considers to be among the top in Europe.

He did not name the teams but his future remains undecided and Flamengo will aim to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The same goes for Barbosa, whose loan from Inter Milan ends on Dec. 31.

The striker, whose clinical finishing earned him the nickname Gabigol, may opt to return to Europe and try to prove himself after disappointing spells at Inter and Benfica. The encouraging news for Flamengo is they have the resources to ensure they remain dominant.

Flamengo gets more money from TV rights and their own members' schemes than any other Brazilian club and are second only behind Palmeiras in overall revenues, according to Sports Value, a Brazilian consultancy firm. The spending spree that led to the arrival of top names from both European clubs and domestic rivals looks set to continue, with Santos's highly-rated defender Gustavo Henrique agreeing to join Flamengo early next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'Rise of Skywalker' debuts at $374 million, below recent 'Star Wars' films

Star Wars movie The Rise of Skywalker opened in theaters with 374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday. Roughly 176 ...

Sudan opens Darfur crimes probe against Bashir regime figures

Sudan said Sunday it had opened an investigation into crimes committed in the Darfur region by members of the regime of ousted president Omar al-Bashir. Prosecutor general Tagelsir al-Heber said we started an investigation about the crimes ...

Aamir Khan flies to Bengaluru to watch staging of his daughter's play

The perfectionist of Bollywood Aamir Khan, who has been on a hectic schedule shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, flew to Bengaluru to watch his daughter Ira Khans play. Ira Khan recently made her directorial debut with her p...

Croatia votes in a three-horse presidential race

Croatians cast ballots under rainy skies on Sunday in a presidential election testing the ruling conservatives before the country takes the helm of the European Unions rotating presidency. The pre-Christmas election is a showdown between th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019