Sports News Summary: Patriots keep division win streak going with victory over Bills

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Patriots keep division win streak going with victory over Bills

The New England Patriots came from behind to beat the Buffalo Bills and win their 11th consecutive AFC East Division title after the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South crown in NFL games with playoff implications on Saturday. The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots, already qualified for the 2020 play-offs, took the lead on a fourth-quarter one-yard run by Rex Burkhead and a two-point conversion to win 24-17 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium

Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo's newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year's Olympics. Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, jogged around the track as part of a relay race in front of an audience of approximately 60,000 people, who were the first members of the public to watch an event in the National Stadium. Top 25 roundup: No. 18 Villanova knocks off No. 1 Kansas

Jermaine Samuels hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining to lift No. 18 Villanova past No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on Saturday in Philadelphia. Samuels scored 15 points, Collin Gillespie added 12 and the Wildcats improved to 9-2. Villanova made just 10 of 41 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. Kansas became the fifth No. 1 team this season to be beaten, joining Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke, and Louisville. Darts: Sherrock continues fairytale run as 'Queen of the Palace'

Fallon Sherrock continued to provide shockwaves in the male-dominated world of darts, producing a stellar display to defeat one of the best players in the game, Mensur Suljovic, at the PDC world championships on Saturday. Sherrock had made waves -- and written a host of headlines -- at the Alexandra Palace on Tuesday when she became the first woman to defeat a male opponent in the game's premier event with her 3-2 victory over Ted Evetts. 'Stoked' Scott ends win drought at Australian PGA Championship

Home favorite Adam Scott ended a victory drought of nearly four years on Sunday when he eased to a two-stroke win at the Australian PGA Championship. Overnight leader by a stroke, the former world no. 1 shot a three-under 69 to finish with a 13-under total of 275 at Royal Pine Resort for his first win since the 2016 WGC-Cadillac Championship in Florida. McDavid, MacKinnon, Ovechkin, Pastrnak voted NHL ASG captains

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was voted the Pacific Division captain for the NHL All-Star Game for the fourth consecutive year on Saturday. He'll be joined by the Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (Central Division) in the Western Conference, while the Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) and the Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (Atlantic) were named captains in the East. All were determined by fan vote. NHL roundup: Caps sink Lightning late for season sweep

Dmitry Orlov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Nic Dowd added an empty-netter as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Saturday night. The game was tied 1-1 when two penalties forced Washington to play two men short for 86 seconds. But the Capitals killed off those penalties, and Orlov broke the deadlock less than a minute later with a slap shot from just inside the left point for a 2-1 lead with 6:03 remaining. NBA roundup: Bucks blast Knicks, tie franchise-best start

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The Bucks won for the 20th time in 21 games and improved to 26-4, matching the start by the 1971-72 team that won 63 games with Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. NFL roundup: Garoppolo, 49ers eliminate Rams on a late drive

Jimmy Garoppolo converted a pair of third-and-16s in the final two minutes to set up Robbie Gould for a 33-yard, final-play field goal Saturday night, giving the host San Francisco 49ers a dramatic 34-31 victory that eliminated the Los Angeles Rams from postseason contention. Gould's kick capped a nine-play, 60-yard drive and pushed the 49ers (12-3) a half-game ahead of Seattle (11-3) for the NFC West lead and the inside track to top seeding in the NFC playoffs. NFL: Iced Brady warms to good New England offensive performance

New England quarterback Tom Brady was sporting an icepack on his lower right forearm after the Patriots' 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday but said it was nothing to be concerned about. After taking questions for four minutes, Brady was finally asked about the state of his 42-year-old body, not exactly an unexpected question given the prominence of the icepack.

