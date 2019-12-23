Raiders' Mullen hurt late in win over Chargers

Oakland cornerback Trayvon Muller was carted off the field with an apparent neck injury after he collided with a teammate while trying to make a tackle with just over two minutes left in the Raiders' 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, Calif. Mullen, taken by the Raiders in the second round -- the 40th selection overall -- out of Clemson in this year's draft, banged into safety Curtis Riley as they were tackling Chargers wide receiver Andre Patton after a 10-yard completion.

Mullen was moving his legs while writhing in pain after the play, and he waved to the crowd as he was being carted off the field. Mullen was playing in his 12th game for the Raiders, having started nine of them. He had four tackles Sunday and entered the day with 40 tackles and one interception.

--Field Level Media

