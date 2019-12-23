Bruins' Chara to have more jaw surgery

The Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara says he hopes to miss just one game -- Monday's home matchup with the Washington Capitals -- after he has follow-up surgery on his broken jaw. The team said Sunday that Chara needs another procedure on the jaw that was broken in multiple places in Game 4 of last season's Stanley Cup Final against the eventual champion St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins' website quoted Chara, who is in his 22nd NHL season, as saying the original site has become infected and tender, which isn't common but can happen some six months after such a procedure, when he had his jaw wired shut and returned to last year's Finals. "The decision was made to avoid maybe further troubleshooting with that area to basically remove all the plates and screws and clean it up. Pretty much the same (procedure), just instead of putting the plates in, it's gonna be taking the plates out," Chara said.

"We treated it, calmed it down and now it's just basically at that point where I think it's stable. But we want to avoid further possible repeat infections. We have to treat it," Chara said. Chara has five goals and eight assists in 37 games, equaling his number of goals and one shy of his number of assists when he played 62 games a season ago.

The Czech native, a third-round draft pick by the New York Islanders in 1996, has been with the Bruins since the 2006-07 season, after four seasons apiece with the Islanders and the Ottawa Senators. Chara has career totals of 205 goals and 450 assists, with 1,928 penalty minutes, in 1,522 career games.

