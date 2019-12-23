Left Menu
Seahawks lose RBs Carson, Prosise for season

  • Reuters
  • Seattle
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 07:59 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 07:56 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Seahawks)

The Seattle Seahawks lost a whole lot more than a game on Sunday. They lost the bulk of their running game for the season, too. During the Seahawks' 27-13 loss at home to the Arizona Cardinals, starting running back Chris Carson and backup C.J. Prosise went down with injuries in the first half and did not return. After the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told the media both are out for the remainder of the season, Carson with a cracked hip and Prosise with a broken arm.

What's more, Carroll said left tackle Duane Brown will need knee surgery and certainly miss next weekend's regular-season finale against San Francisco. The winner of that game will win the NFC West and perhaps get the conference's top overall seed in the playoffs. Should the Seahawks not get a first-round bye, it is unknown whether Brown would be able to play in the wild-card round.

The running back injuries leave rookie Travis Homer as the starter as of now. The sixth-round pick out of Miami made his NFL debut on Dec. 2. On Sunday, he had five carries for 16 yards, giving him 52 yards on eight carries this season. Carson finishes the season with 1,230 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Prosise finished with 72 yards with one touchdown on 23 carries. The injuries come two weeks after Rashaad Penny, originally Carson's backup, was lost for the season with a torn ACL and other damage in his left knee.

The Seahawks are expected to pursue at least one free agent veteran to add depth behind Homer. Seattle currently sits 11-4, one game behind the 49ers. But a win over San Francisco in Week 17 would leave the teams tied at 12-4 and give the Seahawks the division based on sweeping the season series.

New Orleans is currently 12-3, and Green Bay is 11-3 with a game Monday night against Minnesota (10-4).

