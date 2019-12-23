Left Menu
Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

The World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 10:24 IST
Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket
Indian cricketer MS Dhoni . Image Credit: ANI

The World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket. Dhoni made his debut in the international cricket on this day in 2004 against Bangladesh but was run out on a duck. Although the cricketer did not witness a good start to his international career, Dhoni went out to amass 17266 runs across all formats for India.

Dhoni, who is hailed as the best finisher in the world by many, brought many laurels to the country. He led the team in ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and finished the match in style to help India lift the coveted trophy, last won in 1984. Under the leadership of the 38-year-old, India also lifted the one ICC World T20 title and one Champions trophy. India lifted the inaugural edition of the ICC World T20 in 2007 after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs.

However, Dhoni has not stepped out on the field for the team since suffering the semi-final exit in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. India faced an 18-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand. Despite India being in a difficult position in the match, all the hopes were alive till Dhoni was on the field. The wicket-keeper batsman was run out in the semi-final and afterwards, the match slipped off India's hands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

