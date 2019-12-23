He overcame it: Abraham praises Rudiger 's reaction to racial abuse

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham said that his teammate Antonio Rudiger displayed strong character as his performance didn't get affected after he was allegedly racially abused during the clash against Tottenham. "No he hasn't [spoken to me about it]. I was on the other side of the pitch when it happened but I was aware of what happened. It didn't affect his performance," Goal.com quoted Abraham as saying.

"He is a strong character. It goes to show he is a fantastic player and he overcame it," he added. Despite the incident, Chelsea registered a 2-0 win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Willian scored both the goals for the club.

Abraham said he does not know how to tackle the issue of racism but was happy with the reactions of Tottenham players. "To be honest, I don't know [how we end these incidents]. Everyone is doing as much as they can to make a stop to it but there's going to be one or two people who are always going to remain the same," he said.

"For us, it is about staying together. As you can see, the Spurs players as well came to comfort Toni. So it is nice for us to stay together and let football do the talking," Abraham added. (ANI)

