MS Dhoni completes 15 years in international cricket

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:51 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:44 IST
Two time World Cup winning former India captain MS Dhoni on Monday completed 15 years in international cricket, a milestone that has come at a time when he is on a sabbatical from the game. The dasher from Ranchi, who made his debut against Bangladesh under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy in 2004, has been one of country's most impactful cricketers with 17266 runs across all formats for India.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps. His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to victory in the 2011 World Cup where finished the match with a six to help the 'Men in Blue' lift the coveted trophy.

Under Dhoni India transformed into one of the most successful limited-overs sides in world cricket and he is the only Indian captain to have won all the three major ICC trophies -- the World Cup in 2011, the T20 World Cup in 2007, the Champions Trophy in 2013. He also led Team India to the number one spot in ICC Rankings in Test and ODIs. He also led his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings to three titles and two Champions League Twenty victories.

However, the past few months have been marred by speculations of his retirement. His last outing last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half century.

"Don't ask me anything till January," the former skipper recently told the mediapersons when the questions about his retirement propped up. For the record, Dhoni will certainly be donning the CSK Yellow during IPL 2020.

