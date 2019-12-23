Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Bayern's Martinez out for at least six weeks with muscle injury

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 12:34 IST
Soccer-Bayern's Martinez out for at least six weeks with muscle injury

Bayern Munich defender Javi Martinez faces at least six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a muscle injury in Saturday's 2-0 Bundesliga victory over VfL Wolfsburg, interim manager Hansi Flick has said. The 31-year-old Spaniard suffered the injury to his right thigh and had to be substituted before halftime.

"Javi will be unavailable for at least six weeks, it's a major muscle injury. It's very bitter," Flick told reporters. Bayern added in a statement https://fcbayern.com/en/news/2019/12/martinez-subbed-off-with-injury on their website that Martinez will miss their Jan. 4-10 training camp in Doha and is a doubt for the clash at Hertha Berlin next month when the Bundesliga restarts following the winter break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

European shares edge lower ahead of Christmas holiday break

European shares dipped slightly on Monday after nearing a record high in the previous session, as trading thinned ahead of the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays later in the week.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 at 0814 GMT, wi...

Euro zone bond yields drift lower in pre-holiday lull

Eurozone bond yields drifted down on Monday, as investors plumped for the safety of safe-haven government debt in thin pre-holiday trade.French, German and Dutch 10-year bond yields last week hit their highest levels in around six months in...

Gujarat: Man mauled to death by lion in Gir forest area

A 55-year-old man was mauled to death by a lion at a forest in Gujarats Amreli district on Monday morning, an official said. The feline, in the age group of 3 to 5 years, attacked Kadubhai Bhilad when he went to attend natures call near hi...

PM Modi like 'God' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law

Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like God for the migrants who faced religious persecution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019