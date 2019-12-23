Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jwala urges sports fraternity to condemn violence over CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 15:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:38 IST
Jwala urges sports fraternity to condemn violence over CAA

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Monday urged Indian sports fraternity to "come out and condemn the violence" in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act. Calling her peers "peace ambassadors", Jwala posted a video on Twitter.

"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence," Jwala said. "...violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the 36-year-old said.

"Come out and condemn violence," she added. Last week cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. The protests that started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders. In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

APICORP provides USD 250m loan facilities to Sonatrach Petroleum

Loans to be used to carry out maintenance works on Sonatrachs refinery in Italy, its first overseas investment in Europe, and purchase of Aramco crude Loans to support Sonatrachs efforts to diversify energy assets, ensure steady crude oil s...

Hindalco restarts production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand

Hindalco Industries on Monday said it has restarted production at Muri alumina plant in Jharkhand. Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area.....

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section of

CAA does not violate Constitution, as claimed by a section ofpeople BJP working president J P Nadda....

People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD

People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMMCongRJDalliance Hemant Soren....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019