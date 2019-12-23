Left Menu
David de Gea is world-class goalkeeper, says Luke Shaw

After Manchester United lost to Watford, Luke Shaw praised David de Gea and said that he is a world-class goalkeeper.

David de Gea is world-class goalkeeper, says Luke Shaw
Manchester United's Luke Shaw. Image Credit: ANI

After Manchester United lost to Watford, Luke Shaw praised David de Gea and said that he is a world-class goalkeeper. "He is a world-class goalkeeper and I am sure he will pick himself up," club's official website quoted Shaw as saying.

Bottom placed Watford on Sunday stunned The Red Devils with 2-0 win at Vicarage Road in the Premier League clash. Manchester United conceded the first goal in the 50th minute of the game after De Gea failed to collect the ball in the penalty box.

The 24-year-old defender said that goalkeeper David has saved so many goals for the team in past and he cannot be blamed. "David has saved us so many times in so many different matches over the years he has been here. There is no way you can point any blame at him at all," he said.

After the victory, Watford is still placed at the bottom of the table at the 20th spot in the Premier League. While Manchester United ranking too remained unchanged and they placed at 8th on the points table. (ANI)

