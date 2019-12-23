Left Menu
Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking-points from the Bundesliga weekend: EINTRACHT FRANKFURT BRING IT ON THEMSELVES, SAYS BOBIC

Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Fred Bobic gave a withering assessment of his team's performance after they lost 2-1 to bottom club Paderborn to extend their winless run in the Bundesliga to seven matches, including six defeats. "We brought it on ourselves and didn't take the fight to them from the start," he said.

"We had an excellent position in the table which we have now lost," he added, after Eintracht, Europa League semi-finalists last season, dropped to 13th. "We have very often got ourselves into trouble." MUELLER ON TARGET FOR ASSISTS RECORD

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Mueller has provided a record 11 assists in the first half of the season, the most recent for Joshua Zirkzee in the 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, according to Bundesliga statistics. The record for a full season was set by Kevin De Bruyne, who provided 21 assists for VfL Wolfsburg in 2014-15, while Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho topped the table last season with 14.

ADAMS MAKES COMEBACK AFTER SEVEN-MONTH LAYOFF United States international Tyler Adams made his comeback after a seven-month injury layoff in RB Leipzig's 3-1 win over Augsburg, his first competitive game since the German Cup final last May.

The 20-year-old, who joined the club from New York Red Bulls in January, has been suffering from a nagging groin injury. "Being back again after so long out with injury was indescribable," said Adams. "When football is your job and you don't have it every single day, you feel like you're missing something."

