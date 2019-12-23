Report: Padres sign RHP Johnson to 2-year, $5M deal
The San Diego Padres reportedly are signing right-hander Pierce Johnson to a two-year, $5 million deal following a strong season in Japan by the former Chicago Cubs prospect. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the deal includes a team option for a third season.
Johnson was 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and a 91-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 58 2/3 inning of relief last season with the Hanshin Tigers. He had 40 holds in 58 appearances. The 28-year-old spent the 2018 season with the San Francisco Giants, going 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 37 relief appearances.
He was a first-round pick by Chicago in 2012 and made his big-league debut with one inning of relief for the Cubs in 2017. --Field Level Media
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chicago Cubs
- San Diego Padres
- Japan
- ESPN
- Chicago
- San Francisco Giants
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Mortal remains of Tetsu Nakamura sent back to Japan
Body of slain doctor returns home to Japan from Afghanistan
Japan says closely monitoring North Korea
Japan PM Abe says visit by Iran's Rouhani being arranged
Japanese man says he will admit guilt in court over 2016 killings of disabled people-media