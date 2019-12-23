Report: Padres sign RHP Johnson to 2-year, $5M deal

The San Diego Padres reportedly are signing right-hander Pierce Johnson to a two-year, $5 million deal following a strong season in Japan by the former Chicago Cubs prospect. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the deal includes a team option for a third season.

Johnson was 2-3 with a 1.38 ERA and a 91-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 58 2/3 inning of relief last season with the Hanshin Tigers. He had 40 holds in 58 appearances. The 28-year-old spent the 2018 season with the San Francisco Giants, going 3-2 with a 5.56 ERA in 37 relief appearances.

He was a first-round pick by Chicago in 2012 and made his big-league debut with one inning of relief for the Cubs in 2017. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.