Hosts Punjab among men's quarterfinalists at national basketball championship

Hosts Punjab progressed to the men's quarterfinals of the national basketball championship along with Tamil Nadu and Services while Kerala's women also reached the last-eight stage here on Monday. In level 1 Group A matches, Punjab outplayed Delhi 84-63 while Utharakhand defeated Haryana 75-63 before losing 57-81 to Karnataka at the Gurunanak Stadium.

In Group B, Services scored a dominating 101-64 win over Rajasthan to confirm their berth in the quarter-finals. In the women's championship, Indian Railways, MP, Maharashtra and Kerala reached the quarterfinals.

Kerala women beat Tamil Nadu while Maharashtra defeated Delhi. Madhya Pradesh rallied to beat Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.