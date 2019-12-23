Left Menu
Cricket-Bumrah back for India's limited-overs series v Sri Lanka, Australia

  • Updated: 23-12-2019 21:42 IST
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from a back injury and has been named in their Twenty20 and one-day international (ODI) squads for series against Sri Lanka and Australia, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday. Bumrah, India's leading bowler at this year's 50-over World Cup with 18 wickets, sustained a stress fracture in his lower back which has ruled him out of action since September.

India are set to host Sri Lanka in three T20Is followed by three ODIs against Australia in January. Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar is set for a spell on the sidelines with a lower back injury which ruled him out of Sunday's third ODI against the West Indies.

"Deepak Chahar has been diagnosed of a stress fracture in his lower back," the BCCI said in a statement. "He has started his rehabilitation at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) and is expected to regain match fitness by April 2020." India's T20 squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar.

India's ODI squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

