Carroll: 'Really good chance' RB Lynch returns to Seahawks

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 00:07 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 00:07 IST
The Seattle Seahawks are exploring a reunion with retired running back Marshawn Lynch, and coach Pete Carroll said Monday there is a "really good chance" Lynch will join the team. The Seahawks suddenly are in dire need at the position after losing leading rusher Chris Carson to a hip injury and backup C.J. Prosise to a broken arm on Sunday. Rashaad Penny, Carson's backup for most of the season, tore his left ACL in a Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday morning that Lynch would be "flying in there this morning, and we're going to give him a really good chance to come back and play for us." The idea seemingly delighted both Lynch and Carroll.

"He's really excited about the chance to do something helping out, and I think it's freakin' great if he could get out there and tote the ball for us. The circumstances rolled just at this time and he could have four or five games left in him. Maybe that's what we need," Carroll said. Lynch, 33, played six games with the Oakland Raiders last season and last played for the Seahawks in 2015.

"Beast Mode" had his best seasons in Seattle, posting four consecutive campaigns with at least 1,200 rushing yards and double-figure touchdowns from 2011-14. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2012. Lynch helped the Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014 and rushed for 102 yards in Seattle's narrow loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection has rushed for 10,379 yards and 84 touchdowns in 148 career games with the Buffalo Bills (2007-10), Seattle (2010-15) and Oakland (2017-18). He sat out the 2016 season before signing with his hometown Raiders. Carson, 25, posted his second straight 1,000-yard season this year. He rushed eight times for 40 yards in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, bringing his season total to a career-high 1,230 yards.

The Seahawks (11-4) meet the San Francisco 49ers (12-3) on Sunday night in a game that will decide the winner of the NFC West. --Field Level Media

