Report: Eagles TE Ertz has fractured rib

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz suffered a fractured rib during Sunday's victory over the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports. Ertz took a blow to the ribs from Dallas safety Xavier Woods in the first quarter and departed the game. He later returned and appeared to be laboring while finishing with four catches for 28 yards.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said Monday that the team is waiting on medical tests before determining Ertz's status for Sunday's game against the New York Giants. "He took the shot there in the first half. There is a rib that has been affected," Pederson told reporters on Monday. "I am waiting, from our doctors, a couple more tests. We'll all see later today. Should have something more tomorrow or Thursday."

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns. He has caught at least 74 passes in five straight seasons. Tight end Dallas Goedert received more opportunities with Ertz ailing and had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against Dallas.

The Eagles (8-7) hold a one-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East. A Philadelphia win or a Dallas loss to the Washington Redskins will give the Eagles the division crown. --Field Level Media

