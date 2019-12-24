Sports News Roundup: NFL moves the start time of games; NBA roundup: Raptors stun Mavs with a 30-point comeback and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL moves the start time of games with playoff implications

The NFL shuffled several game times for Week 17, with contests impacting either playoff berths or seeding now being played in the same time window. Three teams still hoping to clinch a playoff spot -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Tennessee Titans -- will kick off at 4:25 p.m. instead of at their scheduled 1 p.m. start times. The Oakland Raiders, who also haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, already were scheduled at that hour.

NBA roundup: Raptors stun Mavs with a 30-point comeback

Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and added 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors overcame a 30-point third-quarter deficit to post a 110-107 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The 30-point deficit was the largest the Raptors have overcome to win a game in franchise history. The previous high was 27.

NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings

Clayton Keller scored two goals and an assisted on another, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes rolled past the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday. Carl Soderberg, Christian Dvorak, and Taylor Hall also scored for Arizona, which has alternated losses and wins for nine straight games. It was Hall's first goal for the Coyotes after being traded from the New Jersey Devils on Dec.

16 Stalwart Super Bowl, ascendant Tiger top priciest sports moments of 2019

Football fans hoping to see a pair of Super Bowl tickets under the tree this week will need to be on the top of Santa's nice list, with the NFL's championship game once again topping the ranking for most expensive U.S. sporting event of the year. Super Bowl LIII fetched an average price of $4,320 per ticket on StubHub in 2019, according to data provided to Reuters, topping the ticket exchange platform's top 10 list of priciest U.S. sports events, with the Masters golf tournament and NBA Finals rounding out the top three.

NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control

Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards as he led the Eagles to a third straight win and an 8-7 record. If the Eagles win their finale next Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, they'll win the division and clinch a playoff berth for the third consecutive season.

NHL: Maple Leafs score four late goals, top Hurricanes 8-6

Mitch Marner had two goals and three assists and the Toronto Maple Leafs scored twice in six seconds to take the lead during the third period on the way to defeating the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 on Monday afternoon. John Tavares added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Tyson Barrie, and Jason Spezza each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Pierre Engvall each had a goal.

Ravens grab AFC top seed, but NFC up for grabs

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped American Football Conference's (AFC) top seed and home-field advantage for the NFL playoffs by beating the Cleveland Browns 31-15 on Sunday but it will take out another week to sort out the National Football Conference (NFC). The Ravens (13-2), winners of 11 consecutive games, have not lost since dropping a 40-25 decision to the Browns on the last Sunday in September.

Wizards' Thomas suspended two games by NBA

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been suspended two games by the NBA for entering the stands to confront two fans, the league announced Sunday. NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension.

Pitino, Adidas settle legal dispute

Rick Pitino and Adidas have settled the former Louisville coach's claim that the company led to his firing from the university. The Hall of Fame coach had sued Adidas, and 16 months ago, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling the two sides must settle the case in arbitration.

Thomas fires back at NBA after receiving two-game ban

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas had just one word to say to the National Basketball Association (NBA) after the organization announced on Sunday that he had been suspended for two games following a confrontation with a couple of fans. "Bullshit," Thomas said in the briefest of tweets, apparently none too pleased with the news.

