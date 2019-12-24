Left Menu
Roenick suspended by NBC for 'inappropriate comments'

  • New York
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 07:06 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 07:03 IST
(Representative Image)

NBC Sports suspended hockey commentator Jeremy Roenick after comments the former NHL All-Star made on a Barstool Sports podcast about some of his on-air coworkers at NBC, multiple outlets reported Monday. Sports Business Journal's John Ourand on Monday published a statement emailed to him by NBC Sports.

"Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers. We will have no further comment at this time," the statement read. According to reports, Roenick made joking remarks about multiple NBC Sports on-air personalities while appearing on Barstool's "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast last Thursday.

While talking about a summer vacation to Portugal that Roenick and his wife took with NBC Sports studio host Kathryn Tappen, Roenick reportedly told a story of how a hotel guest asked him if all three were together. "I play it off like we're all going to bed together every night, the three of us," Roenick said. "If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it's never going to happen." Roenick later added on the podcast, "Kathryn Tappen is one of the most professional ... sports personalities that I know. She is true blue one of my favorite people in the world."

About former teammate and new NBC Sports analyst Patrick Sharp, Roenick reportedly said, "He is so beautiful, I'd have to think about it if he asked me. I wouldn't say no right away." Roenick later reportedly called Sharp "one of the greatest, greatest guys on the planet" and "one of my best friends. ... I think he's great. I think he's been great for NBC. Him and (studio analyst Keith Jones) do well together. It's good to have, again, a beautiful face that talks well that knows the game because it's totally the opposite when me and (studio analyst) Anson (Carter) get on there."

Roenick played 20 NHL seasons in Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Jose, tallying 1,216 points in 1,363 career games and making nine All-Star Games. He retired in 2009 and joined NBC Sports in 2010.

