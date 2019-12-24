Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gavrikov lifts Blue Jackets to fifth straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 08:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 08:35 IST
Gavrikov lifts Blue Jackets to fifth straight win
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vladislav Gavrikov scored the winning goal with 3:29 left in the third period for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who continued their recent surge by edging the New York Islanders 3-2 in Uniondale, N.Y., on Monday night. Gavrikov set up the goal with a pass to Alexandre Texier, whose shot on net was deflected by Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss. But Gavrikov swooped around the back of the net and put in the rebound.

Kevin Stenlund and Nathan Gerbe scored in the second period for the Blue Jackets, who have won five straight games this month and have collected a point in eight consecutive games. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 35 saves. Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, who have lost two straight and three of four (1-2-1). Greiss recorded 32 saves.

A strong individual effort by Barzal led to the Islanders taking the lead 6:17 into the first period. Barzal emerged with the puck from a scrum along the boards in the neutral zone and skated up the ice. Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard sprawled onto the ice in an effort to block a shot, but Barzal shuffled the puck around the net before dishing to Lee, who fired a shot past the outstretched stick of defenseman Gavrikov and into the net. The Blue Jackets tied the score with a power-play goal nearly 20 minutes later. Stenlund and Zach Werenski exchanged the puck before Stenlund's shot sailed under the glove of Greiss, who was screened by Seth Jones, at the 6:18 mark of the second.

An Islanders turnover led to the Blue Jackets' go-ahead goal about three minutes later. Noah Dobson's clearing pass was picked off by Alexander Wennberg, who passed to Gerbe, who scored his first goal of the season by backhanding his shot past Greiss with 10:26 left. Two Johnny Boychuk slap shots set up Barzal's game-tying goal with 6:20 left in the second period. The rebound of Boychuk's first slap shot was taken by Jordan Eberle, who immediately passed to Boychuk, who fired another sizzler on net. The puck bounced to Barzal, who skated around the back of the net and tucked the wraparound into the right corner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers over reeling Pistons

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-po...

UPDATE 8-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.Boe...

Google celebrates this Holiday Season with an animated colorful doodle

Search engine giant Google today marks the holiday season with a colorful doodle. The doodle shows a Christmas tree on the center of the Google logo with Santa Claus. The doodle is titled Happy Holidays 2019Santa Claus is said to bring gift...

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019