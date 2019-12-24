Heat remain tough at home, defeat Jazz

Bam Adebayo had 18 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks as the host Miami Heat defeated the Utah Jazz 107-104 on Monday night. Miami, which had a 19-4 run to open the fourth quarter, improved its home record to 13-1. The Heat received 20 points and eight rebounds from Jimmy Butler, 17 points from rookie Tyler Herro (including nine in the fourth quarter) and 15 points from Goran Dragic. Miami also got a double-double from Meyers Leonard (11 points, 10 rebounds).

Utah, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, got a season-high and game-high 27 points from Joe Ingles, including 16 in the first half. Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, and center Rudy Gobert -- the NBA's reigning two-time Defensive Player of the Year -- had 18 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks.

Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell, who entered the game averaging 25.2 points, was held to 13. He made just 5-of-18 shots from the floor and was forced into four turnovers. There were four tie scores and three lead changes in a first quarter that ended with Miami on top 32-28.

Utah surged on top with an 11-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters. From there, it was more of the same -- four lead changes and three ties before the half closed with Miami on top 53-52. As expected, the first-half numbers were fairly even. Both teams had 24 paint points and five turnovers. Miami, which was plus-one on turnovers, shot 40.4 percent from the floor, including 6-of-15 on 3-pointers. Utah shot 42.6 percent, including 7-of-19 on 3-pointers.

The third quarter featured three more lead changes before Utah seized control, taking an 81-76 lead into the fourth. However, Miami started the fourth quarter with a pair of Adebayo dunks and took the lead for good on Adebayo's tip-in over Gobert with 7:53 left in the game.

Miami, which outrebounded Utah 55-46, held off a late Jazz run to win the game. Neither team finished with good shooting numbers from the floor -- 41.1 percent for Miami and 43.3 percent for Utah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.