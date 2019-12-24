Left Menu
Vikings LB Kendricks leaves Monday night game

Minnesota Vikings standout linebacker Eric Kendricks departed Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a left quadriceps injury. Kendricks was hurt when he recovered his second fumble of the game with just over four minutes remaining in the first half. He grabbed for the upper back of the leg after making the recovery and wasn't on the field the next time Minnesota was on defense.

Kendricks was originally ruled questionable to return by the Vikings and was later downgraded to out early in the third quarter. Kendricks also recovered a fumble to end Green Bay's game-opening possession.

The 27-year-old entered the contest with a team-leading 110 tackles.

