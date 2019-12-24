Left Menu
Development News Edition

Josi, Predators extend point streaks by beating Coyotes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 09:20 IST
Josi, Predators extend point streaks by beating Coyotes
Image Credit: Twitter (@PredsNHL)

Roman Josi scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 home victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in the final game for each team before the holiday break. Goaltender Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots for the Predators, who have won two straight games and are on a 4-0-1 run.

The hosts were rewarded for a dominating first period when Filip Forsberg opened the scoring with 1:52 remaining in the frame. Josi's point shot was blocked, but the puck ricocheted to Forsberg at the side of the goal and he made no mistake to collect his 14th goal of the season, temporarily giving the team lead in goals. Nashville outshot Arizona by a 22-5 margin in the first period.

Viktor Arvidsson doubled the lead near the midway point of the second period. Arvidsson drilled a one-timer from beyond the right circle that hit Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta in the shoulder, bounded up and over him and trickled over the goal line. However, Lawson Crouse put the Coyotes on the board with 1:53 left in the second period. Crouse entered the offensive zone at full speed when he received a pass from Nick Schmaltz, drove to the net and lifted a backhander into the net for his seventh goal of the season.

But Josi restored Nashville's two-goal edge just seconds before the midway point of the third period, continuing a torrid point streak and netting the game-winning goal. Josi fired a long wrist shot that made it through the maze of players in front of the net and just inside the near post for his 14th goal to catch Forsberg. Josi has scored in a franchise-record five consecutive games and collected nine points in that span.

Arizona's Jakob Chychrun replied 37 seconds later, though, firing home a one-timer from near the bottom of the right circle to make it a 3-2 game with 9:27 left, but the visitors couldn't find the equalizer. Raanta made 38 saves for the Coyotes, who have gone through a win-one, lose-one roller coaster to a 5-5-0 mark in their last 10 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-New Zealand police suspend search for two missing in deadly eruption

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were ending the search for the bodies of two people still missing following the deadly eruption of a volcano earlier this month. The search for the two missing victims of the Whakaari White Island eru...

S.Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N.Korea-U.S. dialogue

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that South Korea, China, and Japan agreed to help promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue to end North Koreas nuclear programme, during their trilateral summit in Chengdu, China.President Moon sa...

Harris, Simmons lead 76ers over reeling Pistons

Tobias Harris poured in 35 points, Ben Simmons notched a triple-double and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the host Detroit Pistons their fifth straight defeat, 125-109, on Monday. Harris made 14 of 21 field goal attempts, including four 3-po...

UPDATE 8-Boeing fires CEO Muilenburg to restore confidence amid 737 crisis

Boeing Co has fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.Boe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019