Big Bash League: Hobart Hurricanes defeat Melbourne Renegades

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets on Tuesday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Hurricanes' batsman D'Arcy Short in action against Melbourne Renegades (Photo/ BBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Hobart Hurricanes defeated Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets on Tuesday in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL). Chasing 148, the Hurricanes got off to a steady start as openers D'Arcy Short and Simon Milenko scored 25 runs inside four overs. However, Renegades got the wickets of Milenko (0) and Caleb Jewell (0) in the fourth over of the innings.

Short and Ben McDermott then retrieved the innings for the Hurricanes as they put on 74 runs for the third wicket. With 49 more runs required for a win, the Hurricanes lost the wicket of Short (60) in the 14th over. McDermott then found support in David Miller and the duo ensured Hurricanes' victory by seven wickets with five balls to spare. McDermott and Miller remained unbeaten on 54 and 25 respectively.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance by Hobart Hurricanes enabled them to bundle out the Renegades for a par score of 147. Batting first, the Renegades got off to a bad start as they lost their opener Sam Harper (0) in the first over of the innings. Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch then retrieved the innings as they put on 74 runs for the second wicket.

The Hurricanes finally got the breakthrough in the 10th over as Nathan Ellis dismissed Marsh (37), reducing the Renegades to 74/2. 35-runs later, skipper Finch (50) was also sent back to the pavilion by Riley Meredith. After this, the Renegades kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 147.

For the Hurricanes, James Faulker, Ellis and Meredith took three wickets each. Brief Scores: Hobart Hurricanes 151/3 (D'Arcy Short 60, Ben McDermott 54*, Tom Cooper 2-32) defeat Melbourne Renegades 147/10 (Aaron Finch 50, Shaun Marsh 39, Nathan Ellis 3-15) by seven wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

