Cricket: Stokes' father in hospital

England all-rounder Ben Stokes missed England's last full-scale practice on Tuesday for the first Test against South Africa, starting at SuperSport Park on Thursday, to be at the bedside of his seriously-ill father. A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said Stokes' father, Ged, was in a critical condition in a Johannesburg hospital after being admitted on Monday.

The statement said Stokes would miss the team's practice on Tuesday. It requested respect for the privacy of Stokes and his family. There was no immediate indication of whether the situation would affect the availability of one of England's key players for the first Test in a four-match World Test Championship series.

