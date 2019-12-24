AITA announces five-member team for Fed Cup

All India Tennis Association (AITA) on Tuesday announced the five-member Fed Cup team that will represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event. Sania Mirza has also been named in the squad along with Ankita Raina, who is India's top singles player. Rutuja Bhosale, Karman Kaur Thandi has also been named in the five-member squad.

Sowjanya Bavisetti has been named as the reserve player. Vishal Uppal was named as the captain while Ankita Bhambri will be the Coach of the Team.

The tournament will be played in Dongguan, China next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.