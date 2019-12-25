Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 08:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 08:14 IST
NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs
Image Credit: Flickr

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He sustained the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

He is eligible to return off the injured reserve for the first round of the playoffs, which will be held Jan. 4-5. "Yes, the plan is for the first playoff game," he said at a press conference.

--Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will miss the team's season finale Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that Ramsey has a Grade 2 LCL strain.

Ramsey, who was named to his third straight Pro Bowl this season, finished the season with 50 tackles and five passes defensed in 12 games. --The Dallas Cowboys signed linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong and offensive lineman Wyatt Miller. The moves came after the team placed linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo on injured reserve.

Vander Esch, the Cowboys' 2018 first-round pick, will have surgery to fix a neck injury. He finished his second season with 72 tackles in nine games. Su'a-Filo broke a bone in his lower leg during Dallas' Sunday loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played in 11 games this season with four starts.

--The Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Jay Ajayi and placed cornerback Ronald Darby on injured reserve among a series of transactions. Ajayi, 26, appeared in just three games for the Eagles this season, rushing 10 times for 30 yards. Darby, who turns 26 on Jan. 2, sustained a hip flexor strain in Sunday's win against the Dallas Cowboys. The injury doesn't require surgery, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Philadelphia signed tight end Richard Rodgers, promoted wide receiver Deontay Burnett from the practice squad to the active roster, and signed wideout River Cracraft to the practice squad. --The Steelers placed quarterback Mason Rudolph on injured reserve, meaning Pittsburgh will rely on rookie Devlin Hodges this weekend as the team vies for the final wild-card berth in the AFC.

Hodges started Pittsburgh's game at the New York Jets last Sunday and was pulled in the second quarter in favor of Rudolph. But when Rudolph sustained a left shoulder injury in the second half, Hodges returned. Rudolph, a second-year QB from Oklahoma State, took over as the starter when Ben Roethlisberger went on injured reserved with an elbow injury in September. Rudolph appeared in 10 games on the year, starting eight, tallying a 5-3 record. With Rudolph out, Paxton Lynch -- drafted in the first round in 2016 by the Denver Broncos -- will back up Hodges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 mw thermal Unit

CBI books former Maruti Udyog MD Jagdish Khattar in Rs 110 cr alleged bank loan fraud by his new company: officials

First laser ultrasound images of humans produced

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscl...

Japan lawmaker arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes over casino -NHK

Tokyo prosecutors arrested ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from a Chinese company interested in setting up a casino in Japan, public broadcaster NHK reported.Akimoto was...

NBA notebook: Nuggets' Malone signs extension

The Denver Nuggets and head coach Michael Malone agreed to a contract extension Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal extends through the 2022-23 season. The Nuggets 21-8 currently have the second-best record in the ...

Egyptian publisher gets 5 years in jail over Israeli novel

The founder of an Egyptian publishing house was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing an Arabic version of a controversial Israeli novel, his brother said Tuesday. The novel entitled The Egyptian Spy Who Saved Israel, by Israel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019