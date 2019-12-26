Left Menu
'Absolutely not okay': Jurgen Klopp hits out at Premier League's scheduling

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has criticised Premier League over the scheduling of matches and he also described Manchester's City need to play two games in the space of 48 hours as an 'absolute crime'.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has criticised Premier League over the scheduling of matches and he also described Manchester's City need to play two games in the space of 48 hours as an 'absolute crime'. Manchester City has to face Wolves on December 27 and they have to next take on Sheffield United on December 29. While Liverpool has to face Leicester City today and then they will take on Wolves on December 29.

"It is absolutely not ok. None of the managers has a problem playing on Boxing Day, but playing on the 27th and 29th is a crime. This year we play 26th and 29th and it is like a holiday. I understand all those saying it should not happen. They are not moaning. They are telling," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "It is not for the spectacle. It would not be a problem to play 26th and 29th with more teams. There is no reason why more teams do not get more than 48 hours between a Premier League game," he added.

Klopp sympathised with Manchester City and went on to say that no team should be playing two league games in a span of such short time. "Obviously, we can say what we want but no one is listening. Every year is the same for the coaches with the 26th and 28th. Sports science gives you nothing to deal with this. The body needs a specific amount of time to go again. But we ignore that completely," Klopp said.

"We just say, 'Oh, they look strange running around again today.' We are not in that situation this year, but I understand each manager who mentions it from time to time - or pretty much always - when we see it coming up because it is just not ok, but other people have to decide that," he added. As per media reports, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has also written to the Premier League officials to complain about the scheduling.

Recently, Liverpool was also left in a conundrum over their squad as they were forced to play Carabao Cup match and FIFA Club World Cup match in the space of 24 hours. In the end, the Reds had to opt for two different playing lineups, and this forced the side face an embarrasing defeat at the hands of Everton in Carabao Cup.

Liverpool is currently the number one team in the Premier League standings, and the side will face Leicester City later today. (ANI)

