Left Menu
Development News Edition

How Australia's Ellyse Perry changed women's cricket this decade!

Australia's Ellyse Perry was named as one of the top cricketers this decade by Wisden and this accolade rightly sums up what the all-rounder has managed to do for women's cricket worldwide.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 10:36 IST
How Australia's Ellyse Perry changed women's cricket this decade!
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry . Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy Australia's Ellyse Perry was named as one of the top cricketers this decade by Wisden and this accolade rightly sums up what the all-rounder has managed to do for women's cricket worldwide.

Perry features in the list along Virat Kohli (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers (South Africa). First, look at the numbers Perry has managed to achieve this decade as they are mind-boggling.

In 81 ODIs this decade, Perry has scored 2711 runs at an average of 66.12 and has taken 116 wickets. In T20Is, she has registered 1065 runs and has taken 19 wickets in 102 matches. And in the longest format, she has played six Tests, in which she has scored 573 runs at an average of 114.60 and has managed to take 26 wickets.

Earlier this month, she was also awarded the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year. The now-famous cricketer has also played football for her country. The 29-year-old went on to make her cricket debut in 2007 as she played an ODI match against New Zealand.

She has a distinct accolade to her name, which not many can boast of. Perry is the youngest cricketer to represent Australia and is the first Australian to represent her country in both cricket and football world cups. Just one year later, after making her ODI debut, she went on to play a Test game in 2008 against England. In her first Test, she managed to score just 27 runs and take three wickets.

A major turning point in Perry's career came in 2014. Before that period, she batted in the top-five just on five occasions. But the team management realised her potential and she was quickly escalated to the top-order in the side. Before 2014, Perry was just averaging around 20s, but ever since making it to the top-order, she has managed to take her average to 72.55.

In this decade, Perry has managed to become the eighth highest run-scorer worldwide. Women's game is still deprived of Test matches, and only England/Australia are the ones to play the longest format frequently. Women's Ashes is a regular feature in women's cricket calendar and Perry has managed to make the series her own. Across this decade, Perry has a Test average of 114.6. When it comes to bowling, the cricketer manages to take a wicket every time after bowling round about 17 balls.

One can understand the depravity of Test cricket in women's cricket by just this stat-- Perry has played just eight Tests across 11 years. In 2015, Perry became only the third woman to score six ODI half-centuries. She is also the first player to complete 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game.

Perry is currently the number one ranked all-rounder in the ICC Women's ODI rankings. In the batting ranking, she is placed at the fourth spot while in bowling, she sits in the third position. In the T20I rankings, she is again the number one ranked all-rounder in the format.

As the next decade looms, Perry would hope that she somehow manages to take women's cricket to another level and with the women's T20 World Cup set to be played in her home country next year, she would look to set the world on fire. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

Bushekeli Rwanda, Dec 26 AP It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hill to the road b...

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

Yangon, Dec 26 AFP An official from Aung San Suu Kyis political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leaders defence of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The ...

Martin Scorsese's daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didnt deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Av...

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department PWD work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019