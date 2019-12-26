Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nothing at stake for playoff-bound Bills in finale vs. Jets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 10:59 IST
Nothing at stake for playoff-bound Bills in finale vs. Jets
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets will end the regular season Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y., the way they started it -- facing each other. And few could foretell just how meaningful that contest in September would be.

Buffalo trailed the Jets 16-0 in Week 1 before pulling out a 17-16 win. The Bills are now 10-5 and have clinched a wild card in the playoffs that start next week. Instead of needing a win to get in, the Bills have cemented the No. 5 seed in the AFC, regardless of their Sunday result. However, that means little to Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, who announced that a "majority" of the team's starters -- including quarterback Josh Allen -- would play against the Jets.

"They're not all going to play the same amount in the game," McDermott said Tuesday. "We're going to be smart with that, but it's important that we get work in fundamentally and in terms of execution and we stay as sharp as can be." The Bills looked hapless against the new-look Jets and first-year coach Adam Gase in Week 1, failing to score until 3:48 remained in the third quarter.

But Allen recovered from committing four first-half turnovers -- two fumbles and two interceptions, including a pick-six -- to engineer the comeback. The win propelled the Bills to a 3-0 start, and now they are playoff-bound thanks to a Week 15 win at Pittsburgh.

The Bills are coming off a 24-17 loss at New England last week that decided the AFC East. Buffalo owned a 17-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Tom Brady led the Patriots to a game-deciding touchdown with 5:06 remaining to lock up the division title. As for Gase and the Jets, the Week 1 loss was the first of four straight defeats to start the season. The Jets would lose another three in a row after a win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

However, the Jets are 5-2 since Nov. 10 and are coming off a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. The Jets know what might have been if they had sealed the deal in Week 1.

"We (are) coming after them," safety Jamal Adams said. "It's a playoff game for us. We're looking forward to the matchup, I can tell you that." Adams is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury and was limited in practice Wednesday. Cornerback Nate Hairston (illness) sat out Wednesday.

Buffalo wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot) was as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) also skipped the session with an injury sustained against the Patriots in Week 16. Allen has been the better of the second-year quarterbacks for each team, compiling a 3,000-yard season with 20 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 510 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who missed a month of Sundays with mononucleosis, has thrown for 2,825 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 picks in his second offensive scheme in as many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

Bushekeli Rwanda, Dec 26 AP It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hill to the road b...

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

Yangon, Dec 26 AFP An official from Aung San Suu Kyis political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leaders defence of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The ...

Martin Scorsese's daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didnt deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Av...

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department PWD work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019