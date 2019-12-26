With bye still possible, Saints plan to go all out at Carolina

Safely in the NFC playoffs, the New Orleans Saints won't hold back trying to improve their stock for postseason seeding. New Orleans, the NFC South Division champion, will oppose the Carolina Panthers in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

"We're still playing for (the No.) 1, 2, or 3 seed," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We're still playing for all those things in front of us. I don't think this is a long shot, what we need this week." With a victory and depending on other results, the Saints (12-3) will be in position for a bye and possibly home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

"You can't look to the future too much in this league because I mean, just what happened last week with injuries or personnel changes and a lot can change from week to week," Saints linebacker A.J. Klein said. "We just have to stay focused on this week. Everything else will take care of itself." Carolina (5-10) has lost seven games in a row. The Panthers are 0-3 under interim coach Perry Fewell since he took over for fired Ron Rivera.

"I think everyone is really frustrated at this time after losing seven games," Fewell said. "To be able to focus as a team is the message for the week." The Saints listed quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas on Wednesday's injury report with knee and hand soreness, respectively, as both were limited in practice. Both players figure to be on the field Sunday.

"Right now, we're focused on one common goal, and that's the championship," said Thomas, who has an NFL single-season-record 145 catches this season. The Saints, who defeated Carolina 34-31 on Nov. 24 in New Orleans, are motivated to keep things going. They've won five of their past six games.

"This point in the season, everybody has missed some games and it seems like every team is hurting, and it's a war of attrition," said Klein, a former Carolina player. The Panthers will give rookie quarterback Will Grier his second start. He made his NFL debut last week in a 38-6 loss at Indianapolis, throwing three interceptions and no touchdown passes.

This will be the first home start for Grier, who plays for his hometown team. "You just have to block out all the people who are in the stands and block out all the distractions," Fewell said of his advice for Grier.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is 67 receiving yards away from becoming the third player in NFL history to amass 1,000 receiving and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. He is aiming to join Roger Craig (1985 San Francisco 49ers) and Marshall Faulk (1999 St. Louis Rams). The Panthers likely will be without 1,000-yard receiver D.J. Moore, who entered the concussion protocol last weekend.

It's unclear about the future for some of the Carolina players, so these are unsettled times. "I think we want to win now, but we want to build for the future," Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.

The Panthers are going with veteran Ross Cockrell as the starter at one of the cornerback spots this week in place of Donte Jackson, who was benched for the Indianapolis game. Jackson spouted off about how he wasn't put in good situations in the previous game, so this seemed to be his punishment for the public comments. Meanwhile, Panthers defensive end Vernon Butler was ejected last week for throwing a punch, and then he made an obscene gesture to the fans. Fewell said the matter is being handled internally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

