Left Menu
Development News Edition

With bye still possible, Saints plan to go all out at Carolina

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 11:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 11:37 IST
With bye still possible, Saints plan to go all out at Carolina
Image Credit: Flickr

Safely in the NFC playoffs, the New Orleans Saints won't hold back trying to improve their stock for postseason seeding. New Orleans, the NFC South Division champion, will oppose the Carolina Panthers in the regular-season finale Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C.

"We're still playing for (the No.) 1, 2, or 3 seed," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "We're still playing for all those things in front of us. I don't think this is a long shot, what we need this week." With a victory and depending on other results, the Saints (12-3) will be in position for a bye and possibly home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

"You can't look to the future too much in this league because I mean, just what happened last week with injuries or personnel changes and a lot can change from week to week," Saints linebacker A.J. Klein said. "We just have to stay focused on this week. Everything else will take care of itself." Carolina (5-10) has lost seven games in a row. The Panthers are 0-3 under interim coach Perry Fewell since he took over for fired Ron Rivera.

"I think everyone is really frustrated at this time after losing seven games," Fewell said. "To be able to focus as a team is the message for the week." The Saints listed quarterback Drew Brees and receiver Michael Thomas on Wednesday's injury report with knee and hand soreness, respectively, as both were limited in practice. Both players figure to be on the field Sunday.

"Right now, we're focused on one common goal, and that's the championship," said Thomas, who has an NFL single-season-record 145 catches this season. The Saints, who defeated Carolina 34-31 on Nov. 24 in New Orleans, are motivated to keep things going. They've won five of their past six games.

"This point in the season, everybody has missed some games and it seems like every team is hurting, and it's a war of attrition," said Klein, a former Carolina player. The Panthers will give rookie quarterback Will Grier his second start. He made his NFL debut last week in a 38-6 loss at Indianapolis, throwing three interceptions and no touchdown passes.

This will be the first home start for Grier, who plays for his hometown team. "You just have to block out all the people who are in the stands and block out all the distractions," Fewell said of his advice for Grier.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is 67 receiving yards away from becoming the third player in NFL history to amass 1,000 receiving and 1,000 rushing yards in the same season. He is aiming to join Roger Craig (1985 San Francisco 49ers) and Marshall Faulk (1999 St. Louis Rams). The Panthers likely will be without 1,000-yard receiver D.J. Moore, who entered the concussion protocol last weekend.

It's unclear about the future for some of the Carolina players, so these are unsettled times. "I think we want to win now, but we want to build for the future," Panthers tight end Greg Olsen said.

The Panthers are going with veteran Ross Cockrell as the starter at one of the cornerback spots this week in place of Donte Jackson, who was benched for the Indianapolis game. Jackson spouted off about how he wasn't put in good situations in the previous game, so this seemed to be his punishment for the public comments. Meanwhile, Panthers defensive end Vernon Butler was ejected last week for throwing a punch, and then he made an obscene gesture to the fans. Fewell said the matter is being handled internally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

Bushekeli Rwanda, Dec 26 AP It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hill to the road b...

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

Yangon, Dec 26 AFP An official from Aung San Suu Kyis political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leaders defence of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The ...

Martin Scorsese's daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didnt deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Av...

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department PWD work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019