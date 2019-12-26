Left Menu
Aus-NZ Boxing Day Test witnesses largest-ever crowd

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday revealed that the first day of the ongoing Boxing Day Test between Australia and New Zealand witnessed the largest ever crowd for a match between the two countries.

Still from MCG (Photo/ cricket.com.au Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

A total of 80,473 spectators turned up today to witness the Boxing Day spectacle at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The previous Day 1 record for an Australia-New Zealand Test at the MCG was 51,087 in 1987-88. "Thanks so much to the Australian and New Zealand fans who made history at the MCG today.The atmosphere was brilliant from ball one and reflective of the great rivalry between our two nations on the field, and the close relationship we have off it," CA's CEO Kevin Roberts said in an official statement."We cannot wait to be back at the MCG on March 8 next year, as we seek to eclipse today's crowd at the Final of the ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 on International Women's Day," he added.

This attendance is the second-largest day one crowd at a Boxing Day Test for a non-Ashes fixture - behind only the 85,661 who turned out to watch Australia play the West Indies in 1975-76. Overall, it is the sixth-highest day one Boxing Day Test crowd at the MCG including Ashes Tests.

In the ongoing match, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Trent Boult removed Australia opener, Joe Burns in the very first over. However, Australia's Marnus Labushchagne and Steve Smith both ended up registering half-centuries.

The first match of the series was won by Australia and it enabled them to consolidate at the second spot in the World Test Championship standings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

