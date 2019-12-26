Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Smith strikes a blow against New Zealand on Boxing Day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:19 IST
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Smith strikes a blow against New Zealand on Boxing Day
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Steve Smith continued his love affair with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he struck an unbeaten half-century to put Australia in charge at 257 for four at the close of the opening day of the Boxing Day test against New Zealand on Thursday. Under some pressure after a modest home summer, Smith thwarted a largely disciplined New Zealand attack to thrill a festive crowd of nearly 80,000 at a venue where he now averages a stratospheric 148.83 from his seven matches.

The former skipper was 77 not out at stumps, with middle-order batsman Travis Head on 25. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Tim Paine's side in to bat on a grassy pitch under an overcast sky and was duly rewarded with a wicket after four balls when recalled paceman Trent Boult bowled Joe Burns for a duck.

But the clouds parted and the tourists managed only three more scalps for the rest of the day as the sun beat down on a much-scrutinized drop-in wicket. Smith, who is pushing toward 1,000 runs in 2019 in only his eighth match of the year, was more than pleased with the hosts' opening day as they look to seal the three-match series 2-0 with victory in Melbourne.

"There's a nice little patch on the four-five meter mark (on the pitch) and if you hit that consistently the balls were doing funny things," said Smith, who came into the match with a total of 99 runs from his previous four innings against New Zealand and Pakistan in the home summer. "It's not the kind of wicket you could go after them. I think we did pretty well today."

Australia had resumed at 155 for three after tea, with Smith and Matthew Wade looking to build on a promising partnership. All-rounder Colin De Grandhomme had Wade caught behind for 38 on his 32nd birthday to snap a 72-run stand with Smith.

De Grandhomme earlier broke a stubborn 83-run partnership for the third wicket by bowling Marnus Labuschagne for 63, the ball pinging off his elbow and onto the stumps after the number three batsman failed to play a shot. After Burns' early dismissal, Warner and Labuschagne hung tough in a 60-run partnership in the morning session, riding their luck as they played and missed a slew of swinging deliveries from New Zealand's diligent pacemen.

Opener Warner was finally out for 41, nicking seamer Neil Wagner to the slips where Tim Southee took a diving one-handed chance. New Zealand made two changes, with fit-again Boult replacing the injured Lockie Ferguson and wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell coming in for the dropped opener Jeet Raval.

Australia recalled paceman James Pattinson to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood. With Australia having won the opener in Perth by 296 runs, Williamson's team will be desperate for early wickets on day two to boost their chances of a series-leveling victory in their first Boxing Day Test at the MCG in 32 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Asian markets up in post-Christmas trade

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Asian equities rose on Thursday in subdued trading, holding the gains recently spurred by the US-China trade thaw. Following the Christmas lull across world markets, eyes are now on US unemployment data due later in th...

Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing

Nashville, Dec 26 AP Law enforcement officials arrested man charged with criminal homicide Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nash...

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years...

Bengaluru: Anti-superstition protest against belief of not eating during Solar Eclipse

Anti-superstition protest was held here on Thursday by a group of intellectuals against the belief of not eating at the time of Solar Eclipse. An activist named N Murthy protesting at Bengalurus Town Hall said, Superstitions like dont go ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019