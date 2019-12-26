Can Steelers grab playoff spot vs. Ravens backups?

Lamar Jackson has praised his offensive line all season while he put up record-setting numbers in his first full season as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback. This week he showed he wasn't just providing faint praise when he presented each of those linemen with a new Rolex watch as a thank you for protecting him this season.

"We're really grateful for that guy," guard Bradley Bozeman told reporters Wednesday. "I had a Bolex, the fake Rolex, that costs you about $30. This is by far the nicest watch I have -- by leaps and bounds." Jackson is the MVP front-runner after becoming the first player to have more than 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in a season. He won't add to those totals against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday because head coach John Harbaugh is sitting him and several other players with the No. 1 seed in the AFC locked up.

"It was pretty straightforward," Harbaugh said this week of the decision to rest players. "It's not a hard decision really if you sit back and think about it. It's a solid decision." That's fine with the Steelers, who are still very much alive for the last wild-card spot in the AFC. Pittsburgh (8-7) can reach the playoffs with a win or a tie and a Tennessee loss at Houston on Sunday. In a more complicated scenario, the Steelers can clinch the No. 6 seed with a loss, a Titans loss and, an Indianapolis win over Jacksonville and Oakland tie or loss at Denver. Should the Titans lose, Colts win and Raiders win, then a tiebreaker between the Steelers and Raiders comes into play.

The Steelers' preferred path is winning and hoping it's enough, but it won't be easy against Baltimore (13-2), even with the Ravens resting many starters. Pittsburgh will rely on third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges, who was ineffective in the loss at the New York Jets last week and pulled after throwing two interceptions. He returned when Mason Rudolph went down with a shoulder injury. Rudolph is done for the season and Hodges is back in, with Denver's former first-round pick Paxton Lynch serving as a backup. Hodges has five touchdown passes and eight interceptions in seven games this season.

"We've got to take care of the football," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters earlier this week. "You can make a bad decision but a ridiculous, awesome throw and it's irrelevant. Do you know what I mean? I mean that in all sincerity. We've got to take care of the football, and some of that minutiae are less important about intentions relative to performance." The Steelers will likely game plan for Robert Griffin III, the Ravens' second-string quarterback, and the former No. 2 overall pick. Griffin has played sporadically in six games this season but with nothing on the line for the Ravens, he will get a chance to at least double his season total of 17 pass attempts and 129 yards.

In his two years with Baltimore, Griffin has played in just nine games and is 14-for-23 passing for 150 yards. On defense, Pittsburgh cornerback Steven Nelson didn't practice on Wednesday due to a groin injury but his status for Sunday hasn't been announced.

