11th R R Lakshya shooting competition to be held on Dec 29

Country's top 20 Air Rifle shooters will slug it out at the 11th R R Lakshya Cup, a premier invitational shooting competition, which will be held on December 29, in neighboring Panvel. The tournament is organized by Lakshya Shooting Club, founded by Olympian and ace shooter Suma Shirur, who is presently the high-performance specialist coach of the Indian Rifleshooting junior team, a media release issued here said.

Shooter Divyansh Panwar from Rajasthan, who is the Tokyo Olympic Quota place winner and ISSF World Cup medallist, and Aishwary Pratap Singh, also a Tokyo Olympic Quota Place winner and bronze medallist at Asian Shooting Championship Doha 2019 will take part in the competition. Apart from them, the young shooter from Maharashtra, Shahu Mane, a bronze medallist at Asian Shooting Championship Doha 2019, and Zeena Khitta, senior national champion, will also take part.

Hriday Hazarika (Assam), Shriyanka Sadangi (ONGC), Shreya Agarwal (Madhya Pradesh) will also take part in the day-long tournament, it said. Panwar is the defending champion in the senior category.

The winner in the senior category will go home richer by Rs 1 lakh.

