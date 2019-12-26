Left Menu
Joined Barca to learn new style of play, new philosophy: Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he joined the club 'to learn a new style of play, a new philosophy, and to grow on a personal level.'

  • Nyon
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 18:44 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 18:44 IST
Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann in action.. Image Credit: ANI

Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he joined the club 'to learn a new style of play, a new philosophy, and to grow on a personal level.' "I came here to Barca to learn a new style of play, a new philosophy and to grow on a personal level. Atletico can also win the La Liga and the Champions League, they have the team and the coach to do it," UEFA.com quoted Griezmann as saying.

"I did not leave Atletico to win the Champions League or win more titles," he added. The 28-year-old headed to Blaugrana after they had a 120 million euros deal with Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Under Diego Simeone, who has managed the club since 2011, Atletico won the 2013-14 La Liga title and finished runners up twice between 2017 and 2019. They also lost in two Champions League finals while being managed by the Argentine, with Griezmann remembering the 2015-16 defeat to city rivals Real Madrid without much fondness.

Griezmann struck a penalty off the crossbar just after half-time, and despite Atletico equalising with 11 minutes to play, they couldn't force a winner and ended up losing 5-3 on penalties - even though Griezmann converted the first spot-kick. The World Cup winner revealed that it was his biggest career regret and that he feels his mistake cost Atletico a chance to lift the Champions League title.

"I was very angry to have failed. I think my failure was what made us lose the final. It will always hurt me, even if I win [the Champions League] with another club," Griezmann said. "It was my dream, the dream of the whole club and I had it in my feet. I can't turn around, but I'm sure it will hurt me in ten or fifteen years," he added. (ANI)

