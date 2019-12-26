Left Menu
following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:19 IST
following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115

The following are the top and expected stories at 1700 2115:

EXPECTED STORIES: *ISL match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEW

I listened to my inner self during time away from team: Rahane By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Soul searching proved to be a cathartic experience for India's Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, who learnt to accept rejection after being snubbed for this year's ODI World Cup.

SPO-FOOT-LD KASHMIR Real Kashmir down Chennai City at home

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Taking advantage of the home conditions, Real Kashmir on Thursday scored their first victory of the ongoing I League season, shocking defending champions Chennai City 2-1 here.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-DELHI Seasoned Ishant, young Simarjeet blow away Hyderabad

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Ishant Sharma bowled a sharp spell to polish off the tail after Simarjeet Singh's four-wicket burst, putting Delhi on the cusp of an innings victory against Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy group A encounter.

SPO-CRI-SHOAIB-KANERIA Some of my Pakistani teammates treated Kaneria unfairly because he was Hindu: Akhtar

Karachi, Dec 26 (PTI) Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has alleged that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu. SPO-BOX-SANGWAN-DOPE

Olympian Sumit Sangwan suspended for 1 year for failing dope test New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan was on Thursday banned for one year by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for failing a dope test.

SPO-CRI-GANGULY-DRAVID

Dravid, Ganguly discuss matters related to NCA Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy Rahul Dravid met at the Board's headquarter here on Thursday and discussed at length matters related to the NCA.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-LD GANDHI

Gandhi removed from Bengal dressing room for 'unauthorised' entry, CAB says no protocol breached Kolkata, Dec 26 (PTI) National selector Devang Gandhi was on Thursday asked to leave the Bengal Ranji team dressing room on the insistence of senior batsman Manoj Tiwary for his "unauthorised" entry but the state association categorically denied any breach of anti-corruption protocol.

SPO-CRI-ROHIT

Playing aerial shots is not crime: Rohit Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Playing flamboyant shots is not a "crime" if they translate into results, reckons batting maestro Rohit Sharma, who says youngsters should have the freedom to express themselves freely.

SPO-YEAR-ATHLETICS

Athletics in 2019: Doping, over-age controversies hog limelight; injuries hamper Neeraj, Hima By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Indian athletics' two biggest stars -- Neeraj Chopra and Hima Das -- were largely sidelined due to injuries, leaving the sport with very little to celebrate and mired in doping and age fraud controversies in yet another barren year in terms of global medals.

SPO-CRI-WISDEN-KOHLI Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of the decade list

London, Dec 26 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli has been named in the Cricketers of the decade list alongside four others by the Wisden Cricketers' Almanac.

SPO-CRI-VAUGHAN ICC ranking is absolute garbage: Vaughan

Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Council's ranking system, terming it as "absolute garbage".

SPO-CRI-2NDLD AUS Smith eyes century as Australia seize control against NZealand

Melbourne, Dec 26 (AFP) Master batsman Steve Smith ground out an unbeaten 77 Thursday as he zeroed in on yet another century, putting Australia in the driving seat after the opening day of the second Test against New Zealand.

