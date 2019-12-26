Steelers FB Nix, WR Switzer to return off IR

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix and wide receiver Ryan Switzer have been designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday morning. Nix and Switzer are expected to practice later Thursday as the Steelers (8-7) prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens (13-2) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Both players initially were placed on the list prior to a 21-7 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14. Nix was sidelined for five games after sustaining a knee injury in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sept. 8. He played in two more games before aggravating the injury. The 27-year-old does not have a carry this season but does have two receptions for four yards.

Switzer has been out with a back injury sustained in the Steelers' 17-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 10. The 25-year-old has eight receptions for 27 yards in nine games this season, with nine kickoff returns and eight punt returns.

