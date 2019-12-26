Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steelers FB Nix, WR Switzer to return off IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 21:31 IST
Steelers FB Nix, WR Switzer to return off IR
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix and wide receiver Ryan Switzer have been designated to return from injured reserve, the team announced Thursday morning. Nix and Switzer are expected to practice later Thursday as the Steelers (8-7) prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens (13-2) on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Both players initially were placed on the list prior to a 21-7 defeat against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 14. Nix was sidelined for five games after sustaining a knee injury in Pittsburgh's 33-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sept. 8. He played in two more games before aggravating the injury. The 27-year-old does not have a carry this season but does have two receptions for four yards.

Switzer has been out with a back injury sustained in the Steelers' 17-12 win against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 10. The 25-year-old has eight receptions for 27 yards in nine games this season, with nine kickoff returns and eight punt returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Pistons G Kennard (knee) out at least two weeks

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard will be sidelined at least two weeks due to bilateral knee tendinitis, the team announced Thursday. Kennard, who will be re-evaluated by the club on Jan. 7, is averaging career-best totals in poin...

Anti-CAA protests: Internet services suspended in 6 western UP districts

Internet services were suspended in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday night as a precautionary measure amid protests against the contentious citizenship law, officials said. The services have been suspended in Meerut,...

Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki visits Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed assures strong biz bond

The President of Eritrea, Isaias Afwerki is on an official working visit to Ethiopia. This is his second trip to Ethiopia after the two neighbours ended their decades old enmity last year.Little progress to carry forward bonhomie between Et...

J-K HC issues directions for restoring and preserving world-famous Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Thursday directed authorities to take action on the various reports to restore and preserve the world-famous Dal Lake in Srinagar summer capital. The court has directed all authorities to ensure that prop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019