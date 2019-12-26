Betis skipper Sanchez, 38, extends contract until 2021

Madrid, Dec 26 (AFP) Real Betis skipper Joaquin Sanchez on Thursday extended his contract with the Seville club for one more year until June 2021. Sanchez cuts an iconic figure at the southern club, and in December became the oldest player in La Liga to score a hat-trick at 38 years, 140 days, bettering the previous record of 37 years, 255 days set by Alfredo Di Stefano in 1964.

The right winger came through the Betis youth system, making his professional debut in 2000. The 51-times capped Spain international went on to play for Valencia (2006-11), Malaga (2011-13) and Serie A club Fiorentina (2013-15) before returning to Betis. AFP

