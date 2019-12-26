Pistons G Kennard (knee) out at least two weeks

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard will be sidelined at least two weeks due to bilateral knee tendinitis, the team announced Thursday. Kennard, who will be re-evaluated by the club on Jan. 7, is averaging career-best totals in points (15.8), assists (4.1) and rebounds (3.5) this season.

The 23-year-old last played on Saturday, scoring 16 points in 31 minutes in Detroit's 119-107 loss to Chicago. Kennard is averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 164 career games since being selected by the Pistons with the 12th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

