Boxer Sumit Sangwan banned for one year for consuming prohibited substance

Former Asian Games silver medalist boxer Sumit Sangwan has been banned for one year with immediate effect by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for failing doping test on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Asian Games silver medalist boxer Sumit Sangwan has been banned for one year with immediate effect by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) for failing doping test on Thursday. "Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming the specified prohibited substance," Navin Agarwal, NADA DG wrote on Twitter.

Sangwan's sample was collected by the body on October 10 during the Elite Men Boxing Championship. In a series of tweets, the governing body for the anti-doping in sports announced its decision. "Indian Boxer Sumit Sangwan had tested positive for the presence of Acetazolamide substance which comes under the category of 'Diuretics and Masking' agents. His sample was collected on 10th October 2019 while he was participating in the Elite Men Boxing Championship, 2019. (Contd.)," NADA India tweeted.

"Today the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has rendered him ineligible for a period of one year under Article 10.5.1. In the absence of any provisional suspension, his suspension ordered by the Panel shall commence from today, i.e. 26th December 2019. (Contd.)," it said in another tweet. "In his defence, Sangwan refuted the consumption of any substance and pleaded that he had consulted an eye doctor pursuant to an infection in his eye and the medicines prescribed by the doctor contained that prohibited substance. (Contd.)," said in another tweet.

"Rejecting the plea submitted by Sangwan, ADDP ruled that under Article 2.2.1 of the Rules, it is the personal duty of an athlete to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his/her body, therefore, his negligence is no ground for exonerating him from prescribed punishment," it concluded. The boxer who was set to appear for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and was named in the Olympics Qualifiers list will surely miss the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

