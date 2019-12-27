Left Menu
Eagles' Pederson optimistic on availability of Ertz

  Updated: 27-12-2019 00:38 IST
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson remained optimistic on Thursday that Zach Ertz will play in the team's regular-season finale despite the tight end being expected to sit out practice later in the day. Ertz sustained a rib injury in the first half of Philadelphia's 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday. The three-time Pro Bowl selection returned and appeared to be laboring while finishing with four catches for 28 yards.

Pederson told reporters on Thursday that he hopes Ertz will be cleared for contact at some point this week. He also said that pain tolerance could be the deciding factor if Ertz will play in Sunday's game against the New York Giants (4-11). "Well he has to feel good, feel right," Pederson said. "I mean, you probably try to anticipate maybe banging him around a little bit to see if there's any discomfort there and at the same time trying to make sure that, if things go according to what we hope is our plan, he'd be ready for next week."

The Eagles (8-7) would win the NFC East and host a wild-card game as the No. 4 seed in the conference if they defeat or tie the Giants. Ertz has 88 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns this season. The 29-year-old has caught at least 74 passes in five straight campaigns and has missed five games total across seven NFL seasons.

Tight end Dallas Goedert received more opportunities with Ertz ailing and had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. --Field Level Media

