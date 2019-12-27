Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 01:02 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earned improving Southampton a surprise 2-0 win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday. RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-SAR/WILLIAMS

Wales fullback Williams to rejoin Scarlets Saracens fullback Liam Williams will return to Wales and rejoin his former side Scarlets at the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England

PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League.

26 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of the league leaders' match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

27 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground Dec 27

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test

South Africa will resume on 277-9 at the start of the second day of the first test against England. 27 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook- Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook- Field Level Media

News and notes from around the NBA. 9 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

How 2019 revamped the smartphone experience: Display refresh rates to unique sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

'Life not in good shape': Banned Pakistani player Danish Kaneria seeks help from Imran Khan

Banned Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria on Thursday sought help from Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators, saying that his life is not in good shape. In a statement, Kaneria, who was found guilty of spot-fixing while playing...

Two killed in air strike on shopping area in Libya

Tripoli, Dec 27 AFP An air strike on a shopping area during rush hour near Libyas capital killed at least two civilians and wounded 20 others, a local official has said. The air strike on the town of Zawiya, 45 kilometres west of Tripoli, h...

UPDATE 6-Turkey to send troops to Libya at Tripoli's request - Erdogan

Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, putting the North African countrys conflict at the centre of wider regional frictions.Libyas internationally recogn...

FOREX-Dollar up vs yen as mild 'risk on' sentiment supports

The dollar rose to a near two-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday as optimism around easing trade tensions between the United States and China sapped demand for safe-haven currencies, even as the holiday-thinned trading limited l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019