REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET
Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earned improving Southampton a surprise 2-0 win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday. RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-SAR/WILLIAMS
Wales fullback Williams to rejoin Scarlets Saracens fullback Liam Williams will return to Wales and rejoin his former side Scarlets at the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Thursday.
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England
PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday. UPCOMING
SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-LIV/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v Liverpool Leicester City face Liverpool in the Premier League.
26 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-WLV/PREVIEW (TV)
Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of the league leaders' match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
27 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CRICKET
CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test
Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Second test at Melbourne Cricket Ground Dec 27
CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - South Africa v England - First Test
South Africa will resume on 277-9 at the start of the second day of the first test against England. 27 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK
NFL notebook- Field Level Media Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.
8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK NBA notebook- Field Level Media
News and notes from around the NBA. 9 p.m. ET
