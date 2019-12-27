Falcons CB Miller suspended for PED violation

Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Jordan Miller has been suspended without pay for the next four regular-season games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Thursday. Miller will sit out Atlanta's regular-season finale at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the suspension including the first three games of the 2020 regular season.

Miller, a fifth-round pick out of Washington, has played in 10 games, mostly on special teams. He has four tackles and one fumble recovery, taking 93 snaps on special teams and 24 on defense. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.