Sports News Roundup: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late Jan return; Skier Vonn gave engagement ring to hockey star and more

Report: Pacers' Oladipo eyes late January return

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo hopes to make his return from a ruptured right quad tendon in about a month, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Per the report, Oladipo hopes to return as soon as late January or perhaps in early February, which would be about a year removed from his injury.

Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says 'yes!'

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day, she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

Woods' comeback win at Masters named AP sports story of 2019

Tiger Woods' victory at the Masters was named The Associated Press sports story of the year on Wednesday, as voted on by a mix of AP member sports editors and beat writers. AP went with the great comeback over options that were as much about sports as the issues that enveloped them in 2019: politics, money and the growing push for equal pay and equal rights for women.

Take 5: Seahawks in trouble vs. 49ers?

Normally, the Seattle Seahawks should have the upper hand in Week 17's biggest matchup, a rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. They won the first encounter in Santa Clara, Calif., and now will benefit from the raucous home crowd at CenturyLink Field in prime time.

Report: LeBron might miss time with groin injury

LeBron James aggravated a right groin injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-106 loss Wednesday and could be forced to miss some time, ESPN reported Thursday. James said he was kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and said that "kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."

NFL notebook: Texans DE Watts targets return for playoffs

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned to practice Tuesday and said he plans to rejoin the team on the field for its playoff run. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Watt had surgery eight weeks ago for a torn pectoral muscle. He sustained the injury in Week 8 as he tackled Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

Report: Zlatan opts for second tour with AC Milan

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided on a second stint with AC Milan, per a published report on Thursday. Ibrahimovic, 38, has agreed to a six-month deal with the Serie A club, according to Sky Sport.

NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening. Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Paul George had 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting for the Clippers, who are 2-0 against the Lakers this season.

Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that was an estimate because the team did not practice on Christmas. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted Wednesday that Carson Wentz's favorite target was "pushing hard to play but we'll see if he gets the green light from docs and athletic trainers."

Sailing: Comanche grabs early lead after slow start in Sydney Hobart race

InfoTrack was first out of the Sydney Heads but 2017 line honors winner Comanche shrugged off a poor start to grab an early lead in the Sydney Hobart yacht race on Thursday. A blue sky greeted the fleet of 157 and InfoTrack led the pack at the 75th edition of the 630 nautical mile race.

