Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seahawks' Clowney vows to play in showdown vs. 49ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 06:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 06:06 IST
Seahawks' Clowney vows to play in showdown vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney insists he will be on the field for Sunday night's NFC West showdown with the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Not watching, but playing.

"There's no way I'm not playing," Clowney told reporters on Thursday. The NFC West title is on the line when the Seahawks (11-4) host the 49ers (12-3), and Clowney says he will return to action after missing the past two games with a core-muscle injury.

Clowney will likely have offseason surgery to repair the injury but he is currently just focusing on one game at a time and getting rest during a bye week if things break the right way for Seattle. "If we get this one, we potentially get a bye," Clowney said of a clash in which the winner might avoid the first round of the playoffs. "I'm just playing for that right now. Then, hopefully we can calm it down the next week, then I play the next week. That's my goal."

The Seahawks certainly would like to see Clowney on the field after he terrorized the host 49ers in Week 10 during a 27-24 overtime victory. Clowney returned a fumble for a touchdown, and recorded five tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and five quarterback hits.

Clowney's injury issues picked up after that contest and he missed three of the club's last five games. Overall, Clowney has 30 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 13 QB hits. He has scored two touchdowns, the other on the lone interception of his career.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Zion says he trusts Pelicans' rehab plan

Zion Williamson still has a lot to learn before he can make his NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans. Thats what he told ESPNs Jorge Sedano before the Pelicans beat the Denver Nuggets 112-100 on Wednesday night.Williamson, the No. 1 over...

40 rescued from fire in East Delhi building

A major tragedy was averted after 40 people were rescued from a building in East Delhi when a fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday, an official said. Plastic waste materials were stored on the ground floor of the four-storey buildi...

Kazakhstan amends Code to allow birth registration for all children

The decision to ensure that all babies born in Kazakhstan are registered at birth and issued birth certificates has been welcomed by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR. The country this month amended its Code on Marriage and Family to allow unive...

Punjab: 3 held with fake currency worth Rs 1 lakh in Patiala

The Patiala police has arrested three men allegedly for printing fake currency here.The accused identified as Gogi Khan, Satpal Singh and Avtaar Singh were involved in the printing of fake Rs 2,000 currency notes, police said.Deputy Superin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019