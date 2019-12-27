Left Menu
Pistons crush Wizards by 30, end 5-game skid

Pistons crush Wizards by 30, end 5-game skid
Christian Wood scored 22 points off the bench, Tim Frazier had 17 points and six assists, and the host Detroit Pistons snapped a five-game losing streak by blasting the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Thursday. Derrick Rose contributed 15 points and six assists, Blake Griffin had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Andre Drummond supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bruce Brown and Svi Mykhailiuk added 12 points apiece and Tony Snell chipped in 10.

The Pistons shot 53.5 percent from the field. Anzejs Pasecniks topped the Wizards with 17 points and six rebounds, while Bradley Beal and Jordan McRae had 15 points apiece. Troy Brown Jr. contributed 13 points and Gary Payton II, signed less than a week ago, added 10 points.

The Wizards were held to 41.3 percent shooting. Washington won at Detroit 133-119 on Dec. 16 but the Pistons dominated this game virtually from the start.

The Pistons learned earlier in the day that starting swingman Luke Kennard would miss at least the next two weeks due to knee tendinitis. The Wizards have been ravaged by injuries and guard Isaiah Thomas was serving the second game of a two-game NBA suspension. The Pistons opened up a 20-point lead by halftime, 68-48.

Drummond led the way with 12 points, including a tip-in right before the second-quarter buzzer. Brown scored 10 points and Griffin added eight. The Pistons shot 55.6 percent and made just three turnovers. Washington also committed only three turnovers but shot 38 percent.

Detroit extended its lead to 26 early in the third when Mykhailiuk hit a 3, Griffin blocked an Admiral Schofield shot and Frazier followed with another long ball. Frazier's 3-pointer midway through the quarter upped Detroit's advantage to 29 at 89-60. Griffin nudged the lead to 30 on a layup with 5:13 left in the quarter.

The Pistons carried a 106-76 lead into the fourth quarter. Detroit heads out on a six-game road trip, its longest of the season. Washington plays its next six games at home.

