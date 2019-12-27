Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star Subban and he says 'yes!'

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings. So on Christmas Day she gave one to boyfriend P.K. Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenseman. "On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings!" Take 5: Seahawks in trouble vs. 49ers?

Normally, the Seattle Seahawks should have the upper hand in Week 17's biggest matchup, a rematch with the San Francisco 49ers. They won the first encounter in Santa Clara, Calif., and now will benefit from the raucous home crowd at CenturyLink Field in prime time. Report: Zlatan opts for second tour with AC Milan

Former Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has decided on a second stint with AC Milan, per a published report on Thursday. Ibrahimovic, 38, has agreed to a six-month deal with the Serie A club, according to Sky Sport. NBA roundup: Leonard, Clippers overtake Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday evening. Montrezl Harrell scored 18 points off the bench, and Paul George had 17 points on 5-for-18 shooting for the Clippers, who are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. Ertz's status in doubt as Eagles vie for NFC East

The status of Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz for their key season-finale remained in doubt Wednesday as he continues to be evaluated for a fractured rib. The team listed Ertz as DNP on its Wednesday practice report, although that was an estimate because the team did not practice on Christmas. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo tweeted Wednesday that Carson Wentz's favorite target was "pushing hard to play but we'll see if he gets the green light from docs and athletic trainers." Sailing: Comanche grabs early lead after slow start in Sydney Hobart race

InfoTrack was first out of the Sydney Heads but 2017 line honors winner Comanche shrugged off a poor start to grab an early lead in the Sydney Hobart yacht race on Thursday. A blue sky greeted the fleet of 157 and InfoTrack led the pack at the 75th edition of the 630 nautical mile race. NFL: Second look at video earns Giants' Golden $1 million

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden is $1 million richer thanks to a review of the Giants-Washington Redskins game. Golden was originally credited with a half sack in the NFL game, but a second look at game video resulted in the first-year Giants player getting credit for 10 sacks for the season. That made him eligible under a clause in his contract that would net him $1 million if he reached double figures in sacks this season. NFL notebook: Texans quarterback Watson expects to play

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited in practice on Thursday with a back injury for the second straight day, but he expects to play Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Watson told reporters he has "no idea" what head coach Bill O'Brien will decide, but added, "I don't want to take a day off if that was a question. I'm not expecting it." Olympics: Tokyo 2020 CEO pledges to keep Games costs under budget

Tokyo Olympics organizers sought to reassure Japan's public that the cost for hosting the Games will not exceed budgeted estimates, amid worries over possible overruns caused partly by late venue switches for the marathon and walking events. "We will keep telling the public that costs will stay at 1.35 trillion yen ($12 billion) and won't rise from here," Toshiro Mutoh, CEO of Tokyo 2020, told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. NBA notebook: Injured LeBron may miss time

LeBron James aggravated a right groin injury in the first quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-106 loss Wednesday and could be forced to miss some time, ESPN reported Thursday. James said he was kneed in the groin when taking a charge from the Clippers' Patrick Beverley and said that "kind of set me right back to where I was five days ago."

